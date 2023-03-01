West Indies fight back after a difficult start to day two in Centurion

Resuming at 71/2, the pair of Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blakwood fought hard to ensure that the West Indies don’t lose a lot of wickets in the second session.

Gqeberha — The West Indies batters kept the red-hot Proteas bowling attack at bay in the second session of day two of the first Test.

Despite the invariable bounce and hits on the body that the West Indies batters had to take, they have soldiered on to 136/3 at tea.

The Proteas only took one wicket during the post-lunch sessiom, courtesy of Anrich Nortje who removed a well set Blackwood for 37. Reifer (48 not out) and Roston Chase (8 not out) guided the West Indies to the interval.

The Centurion wicket is getting better to bat on and the West Indies have an opportunity to set a big enough total to challenge the hosts in the match.