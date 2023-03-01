West Indies fight back after a difficult start to day two in Centurion

Gqeberha — The West Indies batters kept the red-hot Proteas bowling attack at bay in the second session of day two of the first Test.
Resuming at 71/2, the pair of Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blakwood fought hard to ensure that the West Indies don’t lose a lot of wickets in the second session.
Despite the invariable bounce and hits on the body that the West Indies batters had to take, they have soldiered on to 136/3 at tea.
The Proteas only took one wicket during the post-lunch sessiom, courtesy of Anrich Nortje who removed a well set Blackwood for 37. Reifer (48 not out) and Roston Chase (8 not out) guided the West Indies to the interval.
The Centurion wicket is getting better to bat on and the West Indies have an opportunity to set a big enough total to challenge the hosts in the match.
Despite the batter-friendly conditions, the South African pace bowlers will fancy their chances of finishing the final session on top.
Scorecard
First Test, Day 2, Tea
South Africa: 342 all out (Markram 115, Elgar 71, Joseph 5-81)
West Indies: 136-3 (Reifer 48*, Blackwood 37, Rabada 1-29)
IOL Sport