West Indies power hitters pummel Proteas in T20 opener in Grenada

South Africa: 160/6 (Van der Dussen 56*, De Kock 37; Allen 2/18, Bravo 2/30) West Indies: 161/2 (Lewis 71, Gayle 32*, Fletcher 30, Russell 23*; Shamsi 1/27)

West Indies won by eight wickets, lead series 1-0 CAPE TOWN - If the Proteas had any thoughts that the T20I series was going to follow the same pattern as the preceding Test matches, they were presented with a rude awakening in the opening game of the five-game series in Grenada on Saturday evening. It should not have come as a surprise, though, for the Windies T20I side are a completely different proposition in terms of personnel, skill and experience. Seven of the 2016 T20 World Cup-winning squad have been assembled for the first two games of this series, and the gulf in class between the teams was evident.

The Proteas had actually made a promising start to the series-opener after West Indies captain Kieron Pollard had inserted the visitors. Quinton de Kock (37 off 24 balls) dominated the Powerplay with South Africa piling up a solid 53 for the solitary loss of Reeza Hendricks' wicket in the first six overs. De Kock's demise just four balls after the fielding restrictions were lifted stifled South Africa's momentum with only the ever-reliable Rassie van der Dussen being able to play with any fluency. Van der Dussen just about managed to keep his team's innings afloat with an undefeated 56 off 38 balls to help the Proteas post 160/6.

West Indies’ blistering reply, though, quickly affirmed the belief that South Africa’s total was below par. Even though the Windies opted to keep the self-proclaimed “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle in the dugout, they still raced out of the starting blocks in supreme fashion. Ewin Lewis and Andre Fletcher laced the South African bowlers to all parts of the St George’s Oval, with Lewis, in particular, viciously attacking anything short. Unlike in the Test series where South Africa’s pace trio could intimidate the Windies’ batsmen Lewis simply stood tall and unleashed a few ferocious hook and pull shots.

Evin Lewis wastes little time to get the innings going. #WIvSA #MissionMaroon The left-hander was particularly severe on South Africa's talisman Kagiso Rabada by taking 15 runs off his first over. He followed it up with successive sixes off Lungi Ngidi before unleashing the shot of the day when he extended his arms a couple of overs later to loft the fast bowler straight over his head to bring up his half-century off just 22 balls.

South Africa's only relief during this period arose when Ngidi showed greater accuracy by throwing the stumps down from short fine-leg to run out Andre Fletcher (30 off 19 balls). The carnage continued with West Indies amassing 15 sixes in their innings, aided by the cannon fodder offered up by Hendricks' part-time medium pace. Despite Hendricks never having previously bowled in a T20I, the opening batsman suddenly found himself trotting in with Gayle waiting in anticipation at the other end.

The juggernaut left-hander showed no mercy by cracking two maximums off Hendricks' first two deliveries before Lewis joined the party with a third before the over ran its course. Partly cloudy with a chance of a Gayle storm! #WIvSA #MissionMaroon