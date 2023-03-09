Johannesburg - The bowlers once again took centre-stage on an action-packed second morning of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies at the Wanderers on Thursday. After a free-scoring first day, seven wickets fell with the Windies continuing their fightback by closing out South Africa’s first innings in just 18 minutes on day two.

Kyle Mayers (3/32) simply carried on from his impressive spell late on Wednesday by inducing an outside edge from Heinrich Klaasen. That opened the door for Alzarri Joseph to charge in from the Corlett Drive End. Joseph, who played here at the Wanderers for Joburg Super Kings, enjoyed the early morning conditions and got two deliveries to rise up uncomfortably on Keshav Maharaj and Gerald Coetzee that brought a rapid end to the Proteas’ innings.

South Africa added just nine runs to their overnight total to finish on 320 all out. Unfortunately for the tourists, the West Indies’ batters could not back up their bowlers’ good work. Their reply started in the worst possible fashion when Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma swooped rhythmically in the covers to pick up one-handed and unleash a trademark throw that broke the stumps, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul short of the crease.

West Indies were 1/1. This rapidly became 51/4 with South Africa's pacers rattling through the Windies top-order.

Kagiso Rabada began the procession when Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (17) edged behind to the slip cordon, before Gerald Coetzee added the two further scalps of Jermaine Blackwood (6) and Raymond Reiffer (15). Reiffer's dismissal was aided by a smart catch by Tony de Zorzi at short-leg.

Brief scores: Second Day, Second Test, Lunch South Africa: 320 all out (Markram 96, De Zorzi 85, Motie 3/75)