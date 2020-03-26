What Proteas' Lutho Sipamla gets up to during coronavirus lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG – What’s a 21-year-old sportsman to do when instructed to practice social distancing? In Lutho Sipamla’s case - after helping his mum with the groceries - he can go for a run or a swim and hit the couch. Sipamla’s family own a small holding near Port Elizabeth where he can go for a run, so he’s not entirely confined indoors, “It’s quite big, so I stay on the property and can go for a run. I’ve also been able to go for the odd swim, and then inside, watch TV, play playstation, you know all the regular stuff a 21-year-old will do,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’m quite an active person, I like to keep busy, get out, keep training, always be on the field. But this - the social distancing - it’s for the benefit of our health. It’s the right thing to do.” Sipamla’s season was cut short by Cricket SA’s announcement last week that it would be suspending the 2019/20 season and that meant he’d also played his last match for the Warriors.

From next season - whenever that starts - he will be a member of the Lions after signing for the Gauteng franchise last week.

“It’s purely a cricketing decision,” he insists.

“It’s about trying to be better and trying to enhance my skills by playing on the Highveld.”

Watch: Lutho Sipamla takes three wickets (via: YouTube)

Sipamla first made an impression on the South African public during the inaugural season of the Mzansi Super League when injuries to senior players at the Tshwane Spartans forced him into a senior role - bowling with the new ball and bowling at the death. His success there earned him national recognition and he went onto play for South Africa, donning Proteas gear in nine games - four ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

Besides the geography, Sipamla also highlighted the Lions’ coaching staff as being another attractaction and in particular getting to work with head coach, Wandile Gwavu, who’s been like a mentor for him since his formative years as a cricketer.

Gwavu’s known Sipamla since he was 10-years-old, and worked with him through all the age group ranks at Eastern Province.

Sipamla is grateful for the role Eastern Province and the franchise side, the Warriors have played in his career.

“I’ve learned humility, hard work and how to have a steady head at the Warriors. The people here are very special to me and they will always be a part of my heart. I’m grateful for the opportunity they gave me.”



IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook