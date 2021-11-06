What Proteas must do to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals
Share this article:
Sharjah – The Proteas have a near-impossible task to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals here at the Sharjah International Stadium.
Temba Bavuma's team were sent in by England skipper Eoin Morgan after he won the toss. South Africa therefore now have to beat England by a margin of 60 runs to overtake Australia's net run-rate after they earlier in the day defeated West Indies by eight wickets in 16.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.
FAN CAMS: John from Durban says they make some leka biltong here in the UAE ahead of the big #SAvENG clash in Sharjah. @IOLsport @emirates @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UQ4dvshsug— Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 6, 2021
Australia's NRR is currently standing at 1.22, while South Africa's is 0.72.
"We're going to have start well with the bat, it can be tough starting off here but we'll have to assess and see what total we can put up," Bavuma said.
WATCH: "I'm here to watch @QuinnyDeKock69," says Juan from the Eastern Cape. @IOLsport #SAvENG @T20WorldCup @emirates pic.twitter.com/eZvxTiwoWD— Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 6, 2021
The Proteas have an unchanged line-up for this crucial clash, while England have brought in fast bowler Mark Wood for the injured Tyle Mills.
JUST IN: England have won the toss and sent the #Proteas in to bat. SA have to win by 60 runs to overtake Australia's NRR to qualify for the semi-finals. @IOLsport @OfficialCSA #T20WorldCup #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/gMjX7nXv65— Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) November 6, 2021
Teams for Sharjah
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
IOL Sport