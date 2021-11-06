What Proteas must do to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Sharjah – The Proteas have a near-impossible task to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals here at the Sharjah International Stadium.

Temba Bavuma's team were sent in by England skipper Eoin Morgan after he won the toss. South Africa therefore now have to beat England by a margin of 60 runs to overtake Australia's net run-rate after they earlier in the day defeated West Indies by eight wickets in 16.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.