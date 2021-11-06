SportCricketProteas
South Africa's David Miller and Temba Bavuma run between the wickets during their ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP
South Africa's David Miller and Temba Bavuma run between the wickets during their ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

What Proteas must do to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

By Zaahier Adams Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Sharjah – The Proteas have a near-impossible task to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals here at the Sharjah International Stadium.

Temba Bavuma's team were sent in by England skipper Eoin Morgan after he won the toss. South Africa therefore now have to beat England by a margin of 60 runs to overtake Australia's net run-rate after they earlier in the day defeated West Indies by eight wickets in 16.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Australia's NRR is currently standing at 1.22, while South Africa's is 0.72.

"We're going to have start well with the bat, it can be tough starting off here but we'll have to assess and see what total we can put up," Bavuma said.

The Proteas have an unchanged line-up for this crucial clash, while England have brought in fast bowler Mark Wood for the injured Tyle Mills.

MORE ON THIS

Teams for Sharjah

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

ICC T20 World CupProteasEngland CricketAustralia CricketT20iCricket

Share this article: