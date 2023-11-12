Whether we win or not, we’ll go away with fond memories - Proteas’ Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa had a successful week at the Cricket World Cup in India. From the beginning of the week, following the embarrassing defeat to India last week, the team objectives were clear. Throughout the week, the team’s focus were on addressing their inability to chase down totals, and going into Friday’s clash with Afghanistan, South Africa had every opportunity to challenge themselves to be better at chasing especially going into the knockout phase of the tournament.

Proteas top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen carried his bat on Friday night and finished unbeaten on 76 off 95 balls and displayed precisely what South Africa looked to develop when batting second. Despite losing the toss and being asked to bowl first, Van der Dussen emphasised the team’s intentions to bowl first had they won the toss in Ahmedabad.

We wanted to put ourselves in that situation “We wanted to put ourselves in that situation so if we won the toss we would have bowled anyway, because we wanted to put ourselves in that situation,” said Van der Dussen after South Africa’s five wicket victory over Afghanistan. “I think it was largely controlled. There were one or two nervy moments, but it's always in the chases like that. You've just got to communicate well to the guys coming in. So, I think one thing we did well is we never lost wickets in clusters.

“Everyone that came in put up a bit of a partnership and ended it closer. By doing that, they were never really in the game. Even though it might have looked when we needed about 50 off 50, with five wickets in hand, you're going to get there nine times out of 10.” The next objective is the semi-finals and there will be no let up as Australia will undoubtedly take the game to South Africa next week. The Proteas did beat Australia in the round robin stage of the World Cup, however, knockout matches are a totally different ball game.

“I think it will probably be different in the sense that a lot of their guys have been in those situations before and have a good reference of how it is having won the World Cup and having played in the semi-final four years ago,” said Van der Dussen. “So, in terms of that, they'll probably know what it's about a bit more I suppose, but it's on the day, it's what team rocks up, what team is switched on, what team executes their plans.” Head-to-head, Australia have the upper-hand over South Africa in World Cup semi-finals having beaten them twice in the past – in the 1999 and 2007 World Cup.

The journey is what’s important Despite the pressure of a World Cup semi-final and the possible repercussions of a loss, Van der Dussen told the media that the journey they have had as a team has been special and is what the team will focus on regardless of the semi-final result.