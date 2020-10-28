Who can pick up the bat for a reconstituted interim Cricket SA board?

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa held a "constructive" meeting on Tuesday with Cricket SA's Members' Council - the highest-decision making authority in the game made up of the 14 provincial affiliate presidents – where after an interim board will now be constituted. Independent Media understands the new interim structure will feature former Proteas and former executives who have a high standing with the International Cricket Council. We take a closer look at some of the contenders who could be called upon… Former suits 1. Norman Arendse It is an open secret that the former CSA president wants back in 12 years after he vacated his post in 2008. Advocate Arendse SC also served as CSA’s Lead Independent Director from 2013 to 2018 after an arbitrator ruled in his favour in 2012. He has once again applied to serve as independent director on the new board, stating that “I do have an appreciation and proper understanding of the business of Cricket South Africa”.

Arendse has traditionally been a strong advocate of transformation, even being referred to as a “radical” in some sections of the media when he once vetoed a Proteas’ Men’s squad to tour Bangladesh in 2008 and tried to replace it with one of his own. Arendse certainly has the acumen and experience to steer CSA out of these murky waters, but do not expect him to do so quietly.

Former Cricket SA president Norman Arendse. Photo: Masi Losi

2. Haroon Lorgat

Would it be fair to suggest CSA’s troubles began after “amicably” parting ways with its former chief executive in 2017 over his handling of the proposed Global T20 League?

Equally intriguing was the fact that Lorgat won the Leadership in Sports Business category at the annual Sport Industry Awards just five months prior. The chartered accountant is obviously well-versed in CSA’s dealings and also internationally respected having been the ICC’s chief executive from 2008-2012.

3. Ray Mali

Simply judging by how he is addressed “Oom Ray” is a massive figure within cricket and sporting fraternity as a whole. Mali was CSA’s first black elected president in 2003 and graduated as ICC president in 2007.

He has since served on SASCOC’s board, who appointed him to steer an interim committee at Athletics South Africa in 2010. However, at 83 years old, does he still have the energy and motivation for another boardroom tussle?

Former players

1. Adam Bacher

Any nephew of former CSA boss Ali Bacher should be administratively sound, but the former Proteas opener has his own unique skill set to offer. Bacher is a CFP professional and CFA charter holder with 18 years’ experience in the financial services industry and served as head of the Alexander Forbes’ personal financial planning investment committee.

Bacher’s expertise in the corporate world in conjunction with his playing experience could be a perfect fit.

Former Protea JP Duminy. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix.

2. JP Duminy

Having barely hung his flannels up in retirement, Duminy is well-versed in the requirements of the modern player and international game. He has expressed a desire to be involved at boardroom level and has suitably gone and empowered himself to be ready for the challenge.

Equally, Duminy is physically involved at grassroots level through his JP21 Foundation and thereby understands the needs to grow the game from right at the bottom all the way to the top.

@ZaahierAdams