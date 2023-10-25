Why huge net run-rate could see Proteas put one foot in Cricket World Cup semi with Pakistan win

Should they beat Pakistan on Friday, and because of their huge net run rate, the Proteas are likely just one win away from booking their places in the semi-finals. The Proteas have been brilliant with the bat, and two of the five biggest totals of the tournament, and three of the five biggest winning margins. With 407 runs, Quinton de Kock is the tournament’s top run scorer. After five games, hosts India have a 100% record and lead the table with 10 points. South Africa are second, followed by New Zealand in third. Both teams are on 8 points from four wins and one loss.

Australia, Pakistan and Afghanistan are next. The Aussies, who are currently in action against the Netherlands, will remain fourth should they win Wednesday’s game. The Dutch have the daunting task of chasing 400 to win the game. Should the Proteas win Friday’s game, they will extend their lead over fifth-place Pakistan to six points. Should teams have an equal number of points after their nine games, the team with more wins will go through. If wins are equal, it will be decided by the net run rate. After Pakistan, the Proteas still have to play New Zealand, hosts India, and Afghanistan. A victory on Friday will mean they need to win just one of their remaining three matches to firmly book their place in the semi-finals.