Why were the following players picked for the Proteas’ Test series against India?

Johannesburg — Sisanda Magala and Ryan Rickelton were called up to the Proteas Test squad for the first time on Tuesday as part of a 21-man squad for the three match Test series against India. The Lions pair have been rewarded for excellent starts in the domestic Four-Day competition, with the left-handed Rickelton having struck two centuries, while Magala with 15 wickets, has been part of the most potent attack in the competition.

IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess takes a look at why some of the new players in the Proteas side were selected for the Test series against India. Ryan Rickelton: Terrific start to the season, where his two centuries have stood out for the Imperial Lions, who top the Four-Day series log. The jury is still out on Rickelton’s ability against spin, but all he can do is put the runs on the board and hope for recognition, which has come now. An outside chance of earning a starting spot.

Sisanda Magala: Part of arguably the scariest quartet of quicks domestic cricket has seen in a very long time. Magala’s performances appear to have eased concerns about his fitness. His 15 wickets have come at an average of 14.33. Will probably need for there to be an injury or two if he’s to crack a starting spot. Prenelan Subrayen:

Not taken any wickets for the Dolphins this season, so most likely there to help prepare the home team's batters for the Indian off-spinners - especially Ravi Ashwin. There’s a strong case for Simon Harmer in this category, but despite being the second highest wicket taker in the Four-Day competition, he wasn’t selected in the 21-man party.

Marco Jansen: South Africa really is crying out for a top quality left-arm seamer, and the 21 year old fits the bill - also his batting’s not too bad. He backed up the 10 wickets he took for the Warriors in two Four-Day matches - including a ‘six-fer’ against the Lions - with three wickets against India A in Bloemfontein. A long shot to make the starting team, but if he impresses at training then the variety he provides may prove too good an option to ignore Beuran Hendricks: