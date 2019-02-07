JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) today called up 20-year-old bizhub Highveld Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the Standard Bank Proteas Test squad for the two-match Castle Lager Series against Sri Lanka starting next week.



Mulder was previously included in the squad for the Test Series against Australia last year but has still to make his debut, having been ruled out by injury for much of the current South African season.



This is the only addition to the Proteas Test squad that scored a clean sweep 3-0 series victory over Pakistan earlier this season.



“Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time,” commented selection panel convener Linda Zondi. “His injury in the white ball series against Zimbabwe last year came at an unfortunate time and we are gradually working him back into the Proteas set-up.

Wiaan Mulder celebrates with teammates after getting the wicket of Shadab Khan of Pakistan at Newlands. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“We never want to rush players back from injury because that can be counter-productive, but he has now had a couple of good weeks of action in the 4-Day Domestic Series.



“For the same reason we are not going to rush Lungi Ngidi back into international action until he has had the time to gain full match fitness.



“After the convincing victory against Pakistan the selectors are looking to exercise consistency in the squad and at the same time to strengthen it through the inclusion of Mulder,” concluded Mr. Zondi.



The Proteas Test squad is:

Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Hashim Amla (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (bizhub Highveld Lions), Theunis de Bruyn (Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Multiply Titans), Zubayr Hamza (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (bizhub Highveld Lions), Duanne Olivier (VKB Knights), Vernon Philander (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans)

