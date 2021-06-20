Wiaan Mulder owes Proteas round of drinks after Kagiso Rabada’s ’expensive ball’

JOHANNESBURG - Wiaan Mulder will have to dig into his wallet to buy his teammates a round after correctly forecasting the fall of a wicket off the first ball of the West Indies innings. First revealed on television by commentator Mike Haysman during Saturday’s play, the Proteas have kept themselves engaged while in the field by shouting ‘keg ball’ before a delivery and if a wicket falls, the person who uttered those words, has to buy the rest of the team a round of drinks.

ALSO READ: Proteas bowlers too hot to handle for West Indies batsmen “I called one the first ball,” Mulder chuckled after Saturday’s play. Kagiso Rabada, then had West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite caught off the glove down the legside. It wasn’t even initially given on the field and it was only after South Africa referred the decision to the television official, that it was revealed a wicket had fallen. “It’s an expensive ball,” Mulder revealed, adding that a few of his teammates had correctly called wickets in the series, and thus had to fork out for drinks.

“Your instinct tells you, there’ll be a wicket so you call a ‘keg ball. It’s to create a bit of ‘gees,’ amongst the players,’ said Mulder. South Africa dominated the second day, bowling the West Indies out for 149, leaving the tourists with a 149 run lead, which they will look to build on on Sunday. ALSO READ: Quinton de Kock falls short of a 100 as Proteas bowled out for 298

Mulder mopped up the West Indies tail, claiming 3/1 in four overs, although even he knew it was the work of fast bowlers ahead of him that mentally deflated the West Indies. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada each took two wickets, while Anrich Nortje claimed one as the West Indies succumbed to the furious intensity they created. “I’ve been struggling with my rhythm the whole tour, and I was just trying to land the ball in the right area and that whatever happens happens. The fast bowlers were a bit tired, so it was a bit of a gamble to put me on.” It was one that worked, with Mulder finding the right lines and lengths producing two excellent deliveries that found the outside edge, while the third of his wickets was burgled down the legside.

ALSO READ: Welcome to Test cricket ... Kyle Verreynne learns that playing fewer shots might help him score more runs Mulder was grateful for his contribution with the ball as it helped to alleviate his annoyance at not contributing more with the bat. He had a chance on Saturday to play a long innings and while he faced 39 balls, he scored just eight, and got an excellent delivery from Kemar Roach that ended his stay at the crease. “It is frustrating at the moment,” Mulder remarked. “I feel like I’m doing the right things and I’m training really hard. I’m spending a lot of time at the crease, but I’m not getting many bad balls. I just feel that on this wicket every now and then there’s a ball that’s got your number.

