Will Faf du Plessis go to the World Cup? ‘Probably not,’ says Proteas coach Rob Walter

Gqeberha — Following South Africa’s qualification for the 50-over World Cup, a relieved Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter says the idea of Faf du Plessis being part of the squad is unlikely. Calls for Du Plessis to be part of the Proteas white-ball set up have grown exponentially, following the 38-year-old’s 500-plus runs in this year’s IPL.

Walter, insists it is “unlikely” Du Plessis will be part of the one-day international squad although he did not entirely rule it out from happening. “First and foremost, for 50-over cricket there’s a slight chance, but not a great one that Faf would play,” Walter told IOL Sport. “He’s got a few things that he needs to take care of physically that will allow him to continue to play T20 cricket, which is ultimately his bread and butter.

“I think it’s unlikely.” It is clear that although Du Plessis is “unlikely”’ to be part of the ODI squad, he has not been ruled out completely. Walter spoke about how Du Plessis would fit in the team if that small chance of him being included in the ODI squad became a reality.

“If that very small chance happens, we’re talking about a quality player who’s played a lot of games for South Africa. Everyone in the group knows Faf well,” Walter said. “For me I look at a guy like Faf and I think he’s got 200-plus international games under the belt. It’s not as if he’s new to the group. “He probably understands his role now better than ever before.

“It would be naive not to think that a guy like Faf would strengthen the squad. Of course, he would strengthen the squad, he’s showing himself to be one of the best players in the world. “But as I said, it probably won’t happen. “We are looking at a quality individual with really strong values and a guy who’s led his country. To fit him back into the team, for me, it’s not something that I worry too much about.”