South Africa eased to a seven-wicket victory in the first ODI at Newlands, with De Kock the top-scorer with 107. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – England must find a way to combat Proteas captain Quinton de Kock or they will face a series loss in their first outing since lifting the World Cup last July, seamer Chris Woakes said. South Africa eased to a seven-wicket victory in the first one-day international at Newlands on Tuesday, with 107 from De Kock and 98 from Temba Bavuma.

De Kock appeared to play within himself as he reached his 15th ODI century and Woakes said England, who have rested their talisman Ben Stokes for the series, know the SA skipper often holds the key to their batting potential.

“I have bowled against him quite a bit and he is a world-class player,” Woakes told reporters. “With him being captain now as well, he has that side of the game where he wants to see them over the line and that might mean he plays even better.

“We have to find ways to get him out. I have been fortunate to play with him in the IPL, and we must figure out how we can stop him scoring runs. He is a big player for them.”