Wobbly start for Proteas against England in the first Test









The first Test between England and South Africa got off to a dramatic start both on and off the field on Thursday morning at SuperSport Park. Photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters South Africa 79/3 at lunch Faf du Plessis 14 not out Rassie van der Dussen 4 not out The first Test between England and South Africa got off to a dramatic start both on and off the field on Thursday morning at SuperSport Park. The Proteas recovered somewhat from a few early setbacks going into the lunch break on 79 for three.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis with an undefeated 14 and debutante Rassie van der Dussen (4 not out) steered the home side into the break after the openers lost their wickets halfway through the morning spell.

Play was delayed by five minutes after veteran photographer Chris Kotze had to be stretchered off the field after he tripped over the boundary rope. A limping Kotze made a limping return to resume his duties.

Proteas opener Dean Elgar gave Jimmy Anderson the perfect gift on his first return to Test cricket in five months while earning his 150th Test cap.

Elgar edged a leg-side loosener to the keeper for a nightmarish start to the opening Test.

Zubayr Hamza joined Aiden Markram in the middle where the duo did a decent job at making up for the early setback.

Markram (20) had mixed innings but like Elgar lost his wicket cheaply chipping a leg-side ball to midwicket where Jonny Bairstow took the catch.

Du Plessis walked into the middle with South Africa on 32/2 after nine overs.

South Africa recovered well with Hamza anchoring the innings with Du Plessis with the duo sharing a partnership of 39 runs.

Hamza (39), however, lost his wicket steering a Broad ball to slip where Ben Stokes took the catch.

His departure saw Van der Dussen step onto the pitch to make his Test debut for the Proteas.

@ockertde





IOL Sport