EAST LONDON – Mark Wood says England will use the same mentality that won them the 50-over World Cup on home soil last year as they build towards the T20 version in Australia in October.
The fast bowler is likely to feature heavily for England in their three-match T20 series in South Africa that starts at Buffalo Park on Wednesday, and which forms the start of their preparations for the global finals later in the year.
Wood was part of the team that lifted the 50-over trophy at Lord's last July, and is hoping they can repeat their T20 World Cup victory of 2010.
"The white ball 'journey' that we went on, which changed the way we played, is just continuing now from the 50-over game into the T20. It is the same sort of motivation, same team dynamic, same way we want to play," Wood told reporters on Tuesday.
"Taking the aggressive option, the attacking intent and always looking to be on the front foot. Whether it is 50-over or T20, it will be the same."