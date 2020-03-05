Work cut out for SA team physio at Over-50 Cricket World Cup

JOHANNESBURG – One of the busiest men in South Africa during the Over-50s Cricket World Cup which starts in and around Cape Town on March 11 is likely to be the SA Veterans physiotherapist, Marc Naidoo. Not only will he have to keep captain Dave Callaghan’s 16-man squad fit for seven or eight matches in the space of just 13 days, but he is also overseeing the physiotherapy requirements of seven of the other 12 teams participating in the tournament. “Four teams will be bringing their own physiotherapists but I will be taking care of our SA team and our practice was awarded the contract to support all of the other teams requiring a physio. It could be a busy time,” said Naidoo with careful understatement. “If the players haven’t picked up a bat or bowled seriously for a long time and then try to do it like they did at 25 then we could see injuries, but if they have engaged in ‘active ageing’ then we should be alright,” Naidoo said. “Fast bowling is obviously a very unnatural sporting movement requiring hyper-extension of knees and shoulders so we’ll have to look after them quite a lot, but hopefully there will be more spinners and the batsmen don’t need too much maintenance.”

Naidoo will be meeting up with the squad for the first time later this week to compile fitness ‘profiles’ on all the players to determine his likely workload.

In the event that it becomes too much for one man, he has a contingency plan: “There are experienced physiotherapists in our practice and they are on stand-by for all the teams we are looking after, just in case two hands are not enough.”

Naidoo is the co-owner of Hector Naidoo and Associates, a physiotherapy practice with a national footprint, which provides regular services to the residents of Evergreen Lifestyle Retirement Villages, the tournament sponsor, and has over 30 support staff to call on – just in case.

So what advice might he be offering in the next few days?

“Start slowly and build your intensity. Don’t rush into it on the first day, the schedule is punishing so feel your body and – remember it might not be able to do all the things it once could. At least not as quickly!”

African News Agency (ANA)



