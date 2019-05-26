South Africa's Hashim Amla celebrates his half-century with Quinton De Kock. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

LONDON – World Cup warm-up matches between South Africa and West Indies and Pakistan and Bangladesh were both abandoned due to rain on Sunday. In Bristol, South Africa had reached 55-0 before play was halted for the first time as rain began to fall.

Although there were two more brief interludes when play was able to resume, the match was eventually called off just after 1500 GMT.

South Africa had scored 95-0 in 12.4 overs, with Hashim Amla making 51 and Quinton de Kock 37.

In the other warm-up game, Pakistan against Bangladesh in Cardiff was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Match abandoned.



Sadly, no further play was possible today, this one has been called off.



☀☀ The bright side is our boys got to hit a few 😎😎#SAvWI #CWC19



Inspire #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/3UobOWxnqD — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 26, 2019

The bad weather was frustrating for South Africa, who are scheduled to play hosts England in the World Cup's opening match at the Oval on Thursday.

West Indies begin their campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Bangladesh’s first match is against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.

AFP