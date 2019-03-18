One of the floodlight pylons went off at Newlands during the final ODI between the Proteas and Sri Lanka on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The lights have been checked, and Newlands will be ready for play in the first T20 International between the Proteas and Sri Lanka. That was the assurance given by the chief executive for the Western Province Cricket Association, Nabeal Dien, on Monday, following Saturday’s embarrassing shortened final ODI.

The South Africans were well on their way to victory at 135/2 off 28 overs, in chasing Sri Lanka’s modest 225 all out, when one of the floodlight pylons started failing.

Play was delayed for over two hours as officials tried to get the lights back on, but to no avail – resulting in the match being called off and the Proteas winning by 41 runs on the DLS method.

It was an anti-climactic finish to the five-match series won 5-0 by the hosts, and it also perhaps robbed home favourite JP Duminy of one last ODI innings on his home ground, as he will retire from 50-overs cricket after the World Cup.

But now he may get a chance to walk out to the middle in Tuesday’s first T20 International (6pm start), with Dien confident that the floodlight problems have been dealt with.

“Unfortunately, (it) could not have been detected early in any pre-match testing which takes place before any domestic or international match,” Dien said about Saturday’s events.

“According to our electrical engineers, there was an underground cable that short-circuited due to rodents or age. This also caused the switches and circuit breaker to trip continuously in the pylon.

“The problem has been resolved, and we are confident that tomorrow’s T20 International will take place without any light interruptions.

“We apologise to both the Proteas and Sri Lankan teams, as well as to the general public who attended the match, and who were viewing on television.”

