Zubayr Hamza adjusts his helmet during his innings of 41 on Test debut for the Proteas against Pakistan on Friday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Zubayr Hamza became the 100th South African Test cricketer since 1992 when he made his debut against Pakistan at the Wanderers on Friday.

Skipper for the match, Dean Elgar, told SuperSport that Hamza had received his cap from Vernon Philander on Thursday after practice.