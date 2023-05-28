Independent Online
Sunday, May 28, 2023

Rain plays spoilsport, IPL final deferred to Monday

Covered field is pictured as it rains before the start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Covered field is pictured as it rains before the start of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

Published 2h ago

New Delhi — The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played on Monday after heavy rain in Ahmedabad did not allow a single ball to be bowled in the contest between champions Gujarat Titans and heavyweights Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

It started drizzling in the afternoon and the rain subsequently grew heavy, first delaying toss and then holding up play.

Once the umpires realised the ground could not be ready for action by the cut-off time, they deferred the game to its reserve day.

Gujarat, led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, are aiming to be the first IPL franchise to win the league twice in their first two attempts.

Chennai are bidding to equal Mumbai Indians' record of five IPL titles in what could be skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last match in charge of the squad.

Dhoni's Chennai team mate Ambati Rayudu confirmed on Twitter the final would be his last outing in the world's richest T20 competition.

Reuters

