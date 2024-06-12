Raven Seals shines at Hanover Park Cricket Club awards

By Raeesah Achmat Raven Seals was the star achiever at the Hanover Park Cricket Club awards held in Schaapkraal on May 25.

Seals walked away with three awards on the night, which included the Players’ Player of the Year award, the Fatima Domingo Administrator of the Year award and the Sedick Dawood Chairperson’s award. Thaurah Dollie took home the Female Player of the Year award and the Female Top Run Scorer. Her sister, Fatima Dollie, took home the award for the Female Best Fielder. Another female achiever was Bronwyn Abrahams who took home Female Top Wicket Taker and Best Bowler.

Doutie rewarded The first team captain, Shafwaan Doutie, won the award for the Best Achievement award for bowling for taking 5/24 against Bellville South and also won the award for Best Bowling Economy. The club was founded in 1991 and is a nonprofit organisation (NPO). The president of the club is Ashraf Allie and he sits on the Executive of the club along with his fellow members, Gino Bloys, Rabia Achmat and Fatima Domingo. The keynote speaker for the evening was legendary South African cricket player Omar Henry. He took everyone on a journey of his return to South Africa and playing for the country at international level post-apartheid. Henry was followed by another speaker on the night, James Fernie of Uthando South Africa, a longtime supporter and friend of the club and now also patron as announced on the night.