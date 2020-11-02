Reeza Hendricks anchors strong Lions start in Durban

CAPE TOWN - A Reeza Hendricks half-century anchored the champion Imperial Lions on a rain-hit opening day of the 4-Day Domestic Series season against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in Durban on Monday.

The Proteas limited-overs opener was in good form as cricket returned after more than seven months, striking a free-flowing 76 off 86 balls (13 fours, 2 sixes) at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium where the visitors reached 152 for three.

The opening day in round one was looking extremely unlikely on the east coast after heavy rain had been falling since Friday, but the ground staff did an excellent job to pave the way for 55 overs to be squeezed in.

It ensured there was a smooth return to play for the first time since March when Covid-19 struck, forcing the new term to be delayed.

And once play got underway at 1pm, the visiting side began strongly after winning the toss and batting.