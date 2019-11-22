Jozi Stars: 129/3
Paarl Rocks: 132/6
Paarl Rocks won by 4 wickets
The Paarl Rocks have rejuvenated their MSL 2.0 campaign with a crushing four-wicket victory over the helpless Jozi Stars.
The visitors, meanwhile, slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat, leaving their title defence in virtual tatters.
The Stars still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs, but at this stage it seems highly unlikely. They simply look a completely different outfit this year in comparison to last season's title winners.
The batting was once again the Achilles Heel as they limped to 129/3 on a slowish Boland Park surface.