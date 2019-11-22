Rocks condemn Jozi Stars to fifth defeat!









James Vince the Rocks get a win over Jozi Stars. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Jozi Stars: 129/3

Paarl Rocks: 132/6

Paarl Rocks won by 4 wickets The Paarl Rocks have rejuvenated their MSL 2.0 campaign with a crushing four-wicket victory over the helpless Jozi Stars. The visitors, meanwhile, slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat, leaving their title defence in virtual tatters. The Stars still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs, but at this stage it seems highly unlikely. They simply look a completely different outfit this year in comparison to last season's title winners. The batting was once again the Achilles Heel as they limped to 129/3 on a slowish Boland Park surface.

Although Reeza Hendricks (40) and Ryan Rickleton (30) put on 64 for the first wicket after Chris Gayle was shifted to No 3, the remaining batsmen could not build on the momentum.

Again the Rocks spinners were central to their cause with Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi collecting 2/41 from their allotted eight overs.

Paarl Rocks win | Rocks: 133/6



What a effort from the Rocks!



They've chased down their target with some conviction.



Vince & Mosehle lead the charge and narrowly missed the bonus point by 1 ball.



Joy for the Rocks, disappointment for the Stars.#MSLT20 #RocksVStars pic.twitter.com/gfnb2T83sg — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 22, 2019

They were well supported by Kerwin Mungaroo (0/14 from three overs) and Dwaine Pretorius (1/12).

The Rocks suffered a few nervous moments in their run chase when they lost Cameron Delport, Henry Davids and Faf du Plessis with just 38 on the scoreboard.

However, the promotion of Pretorius to No 3 reaped dividends with Proteas all-rounder bashing 37 from 26 balls.

This set the platform for James Vince (43 off 28 balls) and Mangaliso Mosehle (31 off 21 balls) to take the Rocks home infront of their boisterous supporters that had once again filled up Boland Park.





IOL Sport