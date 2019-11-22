James Vince the Rocks get a win over Jozi Stars. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Jozi Stars: 129/3
Paarl Rocks: 132/6
Paarl Rocks won by 4 wickets

The Paarl Rocks have rejuvenated their MSL 2.0 campaign with a crushing four-wicket victory over the helpless Jozi Stars.

The visitors, meanwhile, slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat, leaving their title defence in virtual tatters.

The Stars still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs, but at this stage it seems highly unlikely. They simply look a completely different outfit this year in comparison to last season's title winners.

The batting was once again the Achilles Heel as they limped to 129/3 on a slowish Boland Park surface.

Although Reeza Hendricks (40) and Ryan  Rickleton (30) put on 64 for the first wicket after Chris Gayle was shifted to No 3, the remaining batsmen could not build on the momentum.

Again the Rocks spinners were central to their cause with Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi collecting 2/41 from their allotted eight overs.

They were well supported by Kerwin Mungaroo (0/14 from three overs) and Dwaine Pretorius (1/12).

The Rocks suffered a few nervous moments in their run chase when they lost Cameron Delport, Henry Davids and Faf du Plessis with just 38 on the scoreboard.

However, the promotion of Pretorius to No 3 reaped dividends with Proteas all-rounder bashing 37 from 26 balls.

This set the platform for James Vince (43 off 28 balls) and Mangaliso Mosehle (31 off 21 balls) to take the Rocks home infront of their boisterous supporters that had once again filled up Boland Park.

@ZaahierAdams


IOL Sport