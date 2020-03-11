SA over-50s get opening victory at World Cup

Alan Dawson smashed an unbeaten 69 from just 35 balls with captain Dave Callaghan and fellow Eastern Cape batsman Dave Duncan contributing half-centuries as South Africa’s Veterans opened their Evergreen Lifestyle Over-50s World Cup campaign with a thumping 193-run victory against minnows Wales at Cape Town Cricket Club on Wednesday.

South Africa’s total of 253-5 was a long way over par on a slow scoring ground and the Welshmen were quickly despatched for just 60 in 23.1 overs.

Dawson struck three fours and six sixes with a staggering 48 runs coming from the last 11 balls he faced with leg spinner Iwan Rees bearing the brunt of the assault conceding 28 from the penultimate over of the innings.

The former WP and Proteas all-rounder who played two Tests and 19 ODIs and was part of the 1999 World Cup squad has not played any cricket for 10 years until this season but looked almost as good as did when he retired from first-class cricket 13 years ago.

Duncan (57) and former Protea Callaghan (52) laid a steady platform in the middle overs on a typically slow, end-of-season pitch following a bright start from Warne Rippon (33 from 27 balls) and Mlungisi ‘Lefty’ Ngece (24 from 28).