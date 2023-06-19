Senuran Muthusamy once again bags five wickets as SA A restrict Sri Lanka

Cape Town — Senuran Muthusamy was once again the shining light for South Africa A on the first day of the second “Test” against Sri Lanka A at P Sara Oval in Colombo on Monday. After claiming career-best match figures of 12/175 in the first “Test”, Muthusamy followed it up with a third consecutive five-wicket haul on the opening day. The left-arm spinner claimed 5/101 from 26 overs to help restrict the hosts to 257/7.

The fit-again Lutho Sipamla, who returned to the starting XI at the expense of teenager Kwena Maphaka, and Lizaad Williams also picked up a wicket apiece. All the Sri Lankan batters bar captain Kamindu Mendis got off to decent starts, but they will be perturbed that none of them went on to reach a half-century. Pasindu Sooriyabandara top-scored with 41 before being clean bowled by Sipamla.

Muthusamy’s five wickets were Nishan Madushka (33), Lasith Croospulle(27), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (32), Lahiru Udara (33) and Lakshitha Manasinghe (13). Ramesh Mendis (38 not out) and Milan Rathnayake (29 not out) are the undefeated batters at the crease, and will be hoping to extend their unbroken 50-run partnership even further on Tuesday. The tourists have made five changes to the starting XI that lost the first “Test” last week in Kandy. Besides Sipamla’s return, wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne has recovered from illness and replaced Sinethemba Qeshile behind the stumps.