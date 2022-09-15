Simon Katich and Hashim Amla join forces to lead Mumbai Indians Cape Town

Cape Town - The Mumbai Indians Cape Town have appointed former Australian opener Simon Katich as the head coach along with Proteas legend Hashim Amla as batting coach for the inaugural SA20 tournament. Joining them are former New Zealand batsman James Pamment as fielding coach along with former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson as the team general manager.

“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart,” Katich said. Amla, who is still currently playing for Surrey in the English County Championship and passed 37 000 first class runs this week, said: “I’m thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly.

“From everything they have planned it looks like it’s going to be an amazing platform that will attract our local talent. Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger.” MI Cape Town have already signed up Proteas international Kagiso Rabada, England internationals Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan and South African starlet Dewald Brevis ahead of next Monday’s inaugural SA20 auction at the Cape Town Convention Centre.

