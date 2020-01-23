CSA’s interim director of cricket, has along with the Proteas’ new head coach Mark Boucher and captain Faf du Plessis, been caught in a storm of controversy over transformation, particularly as it relates to the national men’s team, who in the Test series against England have fielded just one black African player.
With Kagiso Rabada suspended from the last Test that starts at the Wanderers tomorrow, Smith, Boucher and Du Plessis will face further scrutiny about the final eleven that will play that match. “I think, there’s been a lot of emotion. But looking at the facts, around the national team, whites have replaced whites - I replaced Corrie (van Zyl), Dale Benkenstein and Claude Henderson were replaced by Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris. The emotions and sentiments have been very different in the media,” said Smith, who was appointed in December.
“Cricket South Africa have spent hundreds of millions in the last two years on development. For me seeing behind the scenes how much money has been spent, it’s massive. It probably hasn’t generated the number of quality players we wanted across the board, so maybe we need to look at being more strategic; have more mental programmes, how we scout talent, bring people through in the short term. We need to look at the system and figure out why it hasn’t been as effective as it should, given the amount of money that CSA is spending.”
Smith pointed to the ODI squad which was named earlier this week as a sign that he, the coaching staff and the selectors were firm about providing players, with opportunities, if they have performed well at domestic level.