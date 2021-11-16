South Africa to co-host 2027 Cricket World Cup alongside Namibia and Zimbabwe

Cape Town – Cricket SA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki believes South Africa, along with Zimbabwe and Namibia, will deliver a "beautiful African World Cup" after the International Cricket Council announced the hosts for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. It will be the first time the Men's World Cup will returning to the African continent in 18 years after South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya jointly hosted the 2003 event. Kenya has now been replaced with Namibia, who have just returned from a stellar maiden performance at the Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management. Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket?



Champions Trophy officially returns 🙌https://t.co/OkZ2vOpvVQ pic.twitter.com/uwQHnna92F — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2021 "We are very excited. It has been a lot of sleepless nights over the last few weeks. A lot of us were nervous because we didnt know how long the process would take, but its terrific," Cricket SA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said. "It is very because we have this goal of growing cricket in Africa and we see ourselves as a big brother to both Namibia and Zimbabwe. It was quite key that we pulled them along and basically turn into an African tournament and share the occasion with them. It is extremely important for the continent and it is possibly one of the fastest growing games on the continent and this will be presented as an African World Cup. We haven't had it in a very long time and its really exciting,"

Moseki believes South Africa's successful staging of major events such as the Fifa World Cup in 2010 stands them in good stead to deliver a truly African World Cup. "We are a sports mad nation and every time we want host and event we want to put our best foot forward. We will deliver a truly African World Cup and we will host a multitude of people from around the world and they will be excited and leave inspired. We want to deliver a beautiful African World Cup," Moseki said. Martin Snedden, Chair of the ICC Hosting Sub-Committee was comfortable the African continent could deliver a World Cup of the highest standard.