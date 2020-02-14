CAPE TOWN - The Proteas will not tour Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 international series next month to manage the workload of their players, the host nation's cricket board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Friday.
The Proteas, who are currently playing England in a three-match T20 series at home, next host Australia in three T20s and as many one-day internationals before traveling to India for three ODIs between March 12-18.
“This has purely been done because of the heavy workload and international schedule our players are facing in the immediate future,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul. “I have assured my counterpart at the PCB, Wasim Khan, that the tour remains very much on our international schedule.
CSA was due to send a security delegation to Pakistan next month to assess arrangements ahead of the tour, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported.
Pakistan successfully hosted two tests against Sri Lanka in December - their first at home since a militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009 that left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players hurt.