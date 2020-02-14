South Africa to postpone Pakistan tour over player workload









The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that Mark Boucher's Proteas won't travel to Pakistan for a three-match T20 matches in March. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN - The Proteas will not tour Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 international series next month to manage the workload of their players, the host nation's cricket board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Friday. The Proteas, who are currently playing England in a three-match T20 series at home, next host Australia in three T20s and as many one-day internationals before traveling to India for three ODIs between March 12-18. “This has purely been done because of the heavy workload and international schedule our players are facing in the immediate future,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul. “I have assured my counterpart at the PCB, Wasim Khan, that the tour remains very much on our international schedule. CSA was due to send a security delegation to Pakistan next month to assess arrangements ahead of the tour, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported. Pakistan successfully hosted two tests against Sri Lanka in December - their first at home since a militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore in 2009 that left six security personnel and two civilians dead and six players hurt.

The country then hosted Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series last month and won the opening test against the same opponents in Rawalpindi on Monday. The second test begins on April 5 following an ODI.

“I would also like to stress that security was not an issue in asking the PCB for this postponement. We will now work together to find an appropriate window in the international cricket calendar,” concluded Faul.

The PCB said in a statement "while we were keenly looking forward to hosting South Africa next month, we respect Cricket South Africa's reason for not sending their side next month.

"Managing player workload is a top priority for any board and from that perspective, their decision is understandable. We're pleased CSA remains committed to rescheduling this short series as soon as practically possible."

