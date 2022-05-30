South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo in stable condition after assault in England

Centurion - South African cricketer Mondli Khumalo is in a stable condition, in an induced coma, after being assaulted in Bridgwater, England, in the early hours of Sunday morning. The condition of the 20-year-old was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Inland chief executive Jason Sathiaseelan to Club Cricket SA on Monday.

“We have learned with sadness of the incident involving Mondli Khumalo this weekend. Mondli is in a serious condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol,” Sathiaseelan told Club Cricket SA on Monday. “He had surgery yesterday and the surgeon has reported that the operation was as successful as it could be. Mondli is in an induced coma, but the surgeon is positive that he can recover from this. ALSO READ: Proteas boosted after Marizanne Kapp recovers from Covid for the fourth time

“We have been in contact with Mondli’s mom and we are doing our level best to obtain a passport for her, so that she can be with Mondli during this trying time. “This incident is, indeed, sad and we ask all to keep Mondli in their prayers. As a union we are doing our utmost to get family members over to the United Kingdom as soon as possible.”

Khumalo has represented KZN Inland, and is currently in England serving at the overseas professional for North Petherton Cricket Club. Khumalo was also part of the SA team which competed in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2020. Avon and Somerset police on Monday confirmed that a suspect had been arrested. The motive of the attack at this stage has not yet been revealed.

“We’re investigating a disorder which happened at a taxi rank in Bridgwater. A 20-year-old man was assaulted during this incident and he’s in hospital undergoing treatment after suffering serious head injuries,” read a statement from Avon and Somerset Police. “The incident happened at around 3am in the Friarn Street area, and involved a large number of people. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.” IOL Sport