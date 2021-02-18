South Africa's Chris Morris smashes IPL auction record R33 million fee

CHENNAI - South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player bought for the Indian Premier League when Rajasthan Royals paid R33 million for him.

The fee smashed the record $2.2 million paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015. Australia's Pat Cummins had previously been the most expensive foreign player when Kolkata Knight Riders paid $2.17m for him in 2019.

In a high-spending auction before the IPL season starts, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for $1.95m.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith went to Delhi Capitals for $300,000 after being released by Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile Chinese phone maker Vivo returned as the IPL's lead sponsor after the deal was suspended last year following a deadly border clash between India and China.