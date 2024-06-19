T20 World Cup: Ottneil Baartman can keep the Proteas alive at the death

Fatima Ahmed In a bowling attack consisting of superstars like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman has stolen the limelight in the Proteas’ matches at the T20 World Cup.

Having impressed earlier this year in the second edition of the SA20, where he finished with the second-highest wickets with 18, and with a best performance of 4/10, Baartman has taken his chance at international level with both hands. Historically, South Africa’s Achilles heel has been their death bowling, and we have all found ourselves yelling “Yorkers!” at the TV, only to watch the opposition rack up the runs in the final overs. But in Baartman the Proteas have found a bowler who can execute in the latter overs of a match.

Considering he bowls at the death, notoriously the toughest period to bowl in limited over cricket, his economy rate of just 4.18 is unbelievable. For sure, that’s on pitches that have favoured fast bowling, so his true test will come when the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks are coming at him on the feather-bed track in Gros Islet. But, for now, the Proteas’ coaches have reason to smile. Some have postulated that because of the Proteas’ frailties at the top of the order, the batting needs more depth, and that Baartman should make way for top order batter Ryan Rickelton.

Now, I’m a big fan of Rickelton, but you can’t underestimate just how priceless a good death bowler is, especially in a T20 match, when, the game can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye. Just look at what Nicholas Pooran did to Azmatullah Omarzai in the West Indies’ clash against Afghanistan just the other day, smacking 36 runs in the over! Baartman may not be in the wickets like Nortje, but make no mistake, his contributions have been match-winning!