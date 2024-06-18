T20 World Cup - Super Eights: The 5 Proteas players to watch

Fatima Ahmed The stage is set, the crowd is buzzing, and the excitement is palpable as we enter the Super Eights leg of the T20 World Cup! South Africa’s journey has been a rollercoaster, and now, it’s time to spotlight the five Proteas who could turn the tide and lead their team to glory.

Aiden Markram: The Spotlit Skipper Proteas captains have historically felt the weight of the world on their shoulders, and Aiden Markram is no exception. With the T20 World Cup demanding resilience and adaptability, Markram has showcased astute leadership on the field but has struggled to find his groove with the bat. His highest score of 15 doesn’t do him any favours, nor does it reflect his true potential. A batsman with such an arsenal of shots, he needs to break the shackles and light up that scoreboard already. If he can synchronise his leadership with his batting, South Africa will have a formidable force guiding them through the Super Eights. David Miller: The Finisher

Where would the Proteas be without David Miller? Probably packing their bags for an early flight back to OR Tambo! Miller, affectionately known as “Killer Miller,” has been the backbone of South Africa’s middle order, delivering match-winning performances under immense pressure. From coming in at 12-4 to steering the ship with maturity and experience, Miller’s resilience is unmatched. South Africa will be banking on his calm demeanor and explosive finishing to navigate through the crunch moments in the Super Eights. Ottniel Baartman: The Rising Star Enter Ottniel Baartman, South Africa’s new sensation who has made an immediate impact on the big stage. With a career-best 4-11 in just his second World Cup match, Baartman has shown why he’s been picked for his death bowling expertise. Conceding only four boundaries in seven death overs is no small feat, and his confidence is soaring. This young-at-heart prodigy is the wildcard in South Africa’s pack, and his continued brilliance could be the very thing the team needs to surge ahead!

Anrich Nortje: Ultra Outta Uitenhage Fast, furious, and fearsome – that’s Anrich Nortje for you! Clocking speeds of up to 149kph, “Nokia” has been a revelation in the tournament. With 9 wickets in his kitty, including a scintillating 4-7 against Sri Lanka, Nortje is the spearhead of South Africa’s bowling attack. His raw pace and ability to deliver in the clutch moments make him just as indispensable as the 3310! The Proteas will be relying on his never- say-die fiery spells to dismantle opposition batting line-ups in the Super Eights. Tristan Stubbs: The Young Gun