Titans plunder 453/3 to set new SA record for One-Day cricket

Johannesburg - The Momentum Multiply Titans hit a new South African record on Wednesday notching up the highest total in a senior professional One-Day match by scoring 453/3 in the Cricket SA One-Day Cup against the North West Dragons at SuperSport Park. It is the highest total by a South African team and the highest total made in One-Day game on South African soil eclipsing the 439/2 made by the Proteas men’s side against the West Indies at the Wanderers in 2015.

That match featured AB de Villiers’ world record century that came off just 31 balls. The Titans were propelled by centuries from opener Theunis de Bruyn, who made 179 off 115 balls, hitting 21 fours and four sixes, and Neil Brand, whose 115 not out off 75 balls was his first One-Day hundred. ALSO READ: A season of highs risks a flat ending if the Proteas don't beat Bangladesh

He hit seven fours and six sixes. Titans captain Sibonelo Makhanya weighed in with an unbeaten 53 that came off only 20 balls. The Titans final total is also the fifth highest in a One-Day match all time. The highest ever One-Day total is 496/4 scored by the English county club Surrey against Gloucestershire in 2007. It is the fourth time in five years that the Titans have gone past a total of 400 in a domestic match.

INNINGS: The 80-run partnership at the end between Neil Brand (115*) and Sibonelo Makhanya (53*) sees us finish on 453-3, the highest total in the One Day Cup history.



The 80-run partnership at the end between Neil Brand (115*) and Sibonelo Makhanya (53*) sees us finish on 453-3, the highest total in the One Day Cup history. The previous three occasions all came in the 2016/17 season, including the previous highest total for a domestic side, when they made 425/5 in the final of what was then known as the Momentum One-Day Cup.

