Tom Curran suddenly sorry for intimidating umpire after losing appeal

England bowler Tom Curran expressed "deep regrets" Sunday after losing an appeal over a four-match Big Bash League ban for intimidating an umpire, saying he has always respected match officials. The Sydney Sixers' Curran, who has played 30 T20 games for England, was slapped with the punishment following a pre-match incident against the Hobart Hurricanes this month.

It involved umpire Muhammad Qureshi having to move to avoid a collision with him during a practice run. Curran was charged with "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match”.

Deep regrets He said he has "deep regrets" about the way he reacted. "Across my decade-long professional career I have always sought to have a friendly and respectful relationship with match officials, which I believe is reflected in the lack of prior code of conduct breaches across the world," Curran added.

"I am genuinely sorry that I chose to continue to practise my run up in the direction of umpire Qureshi, and if he ever thought I sought to make physical contact with him. "I would like to apologise to everyone that this has affected.” In upholding the ban, Cricket Australia general manager Alistair Dobson said match officials must be respected.

"Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game," he said. "We acknowledge the remorse Tom's shown following the appeal and look forward to seeing him back in Sixers colours.” Sixers head Rachael Haynes said the club accepted the punishment.

"We sought to appeal the original decision based on previous code of conduct cases," she said. "Whilst not disagreeing that Tom had breached the code through his conduct, we felt that the charge was inconsistent with other offences. Following the ruling, we respect that not to be the case."