HAMMANSKRAAL – South Africa women’s cricket captain, Dané van Niekerk announced her return to action after a hip injury in fine style with an unbeaten 50 from 40 balls and a wicket to spearhead the South Africa women’s emerging team to a series-clinching, six-wicket victory against Bangladesh emerging at Hammanskraal on Thursday. The home side take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match sequence.

Chasing the visitors’ 119/4, Van Niekerk smashed six fours and a six to steer her team towards success after they lost their top four for less than 20 runs each.

Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk and Lara Goodall were dismissed for 18, 12 and seven respectively when Van Niekerk stepped to the crease and took the match into her own hands.

She and Faye Tunnicliffe (20* off 21 balls) with their 52-run, fifth-wicket stand, moved their side from 68/4 in the 13th over to victory with three balls to spare.

Earlier in the match, Nigar Sultana (44), Sanjida Islam (33) and Fahima Khatun (26) top scored for Bangladesh when they were put in to bat by De Klerk. Tumi Sekhukhune once again led the attack in the tough bowling conditions, returning figures of 2/23 with support from Van Niekerk (1/15) and Evodia Yekile (1/22).

The third and final match of the tour will take place on Sunday, at the same venue. South Africa will look to finish strong with a clean sweep, while Bangladesh hope to salvage the last match and return at least one positive result.

African News Agency (ANA)