LONDON – The Proteas succumbed to Bangladesh in their second match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams looks at the ‘Plays of the Day.’ 1) Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy

Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada are arguably the finest fielders, and catchers for that matter in the Proteas team, but this all went to pot yesterday when they managed to spill golden opportunities. Du Plessis and Markram in fact just looked at each other in bemusement when the ball went past them in the slip cordon.

2) Walking wounded

South Africa's changeroom is starting to resemble a hospital's sick bay after Lungi Ngidi was the latest to be struck down. The big fast bowler suffered a hamstring strain and could not return to the field to deliver his second spell. This was a massive blow to the Proteas, and Bangladesh helped themselves to 59 runs in the last four overs.

3) Take that!!

If there was a single stroke that displayed Bangladesh's absolute lack of respect for the South African fast bowlers was Mehidy's whip off his pads deep over midwicket. Kagiso Rabada was left stunned!

4) Yes ... No ... Maybe ... Sorry!

The first rule taught to junior cricketers is never run on a misfield. Aiden Markram must have forgotten that for a moment and Quinton de Kock - of all people - paid the price.

5) The Dhaka Oval

The south of London was transformed into a cacophony of noise with the Bangladeshi support drowning out any Proteas fans that made their way to the Oval. It certainly felt like a home game for Mashrafe Mortaza and his men.

