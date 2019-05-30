To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

LONDON – Aiden Markram and Dwaine Pretorius will make their ICC World Cup debuts in today's opening game against hosts England at The Oval. The duo were included in the starting lineup ahead of David Miller and Chris Morris.

Markram will have to wait until this afternoon for a chance to bat after Proteas captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to insert Eoin Morgan's team.

England, meanwhile, went with Liam Plunkett and Jofra Archer as the two seamers alongside their host of all-rounders.

The Oval was an explosion of colour this morning with fans from both teams flocking to the ground. Although the visitors will undeniably be the underdogs, they will have strong support in the stands.

IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams speaks to some fans on the opening day of the #CricketWorldCup at The Oval.

Teams for the first match of the Cricket World Cup:

South Africa

Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, , JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer.

