MUMBAI - India are "absolutely open" to playing a day-night test in Australia this year and the world's top-ranked team have the confidence to take on any side in the world in any condition, captain Virat Kohli said on Monday.
India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.
Kohli's men, however, took a little over two days to clinch their first pink-ball test, thrashing Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata in November.
"We played the day-night test here (in India), we are pretty happy with how it went," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the opening one-day international against Australia.
"It's become a very exciting feature of any test series. We are absolutely open to playing a day-night test.