Beuran Hendricks is a winner. A most memorable 2018/19 season, where he was part of no less than four championship-winning teams, culminated in the ultimate achievement – getting the call-up to the Proteas World Cup squad.

It wasn’t in the best of circumstances, as he is a replacement for the injured Dale Steyn. In addition, South Africa have struggled to get going in the UK, losing all three games so far against England, Bangladesh and India.

So, it’s almost the worst possible scenario for the 28-year-old left-arm paceman to go into after he arrived in Southampton on Thursday.

But many great triumphs begin with adversity, and with Faf du Plessis’ men feeling the heat at the moment, it might just be the right time for Hendricks to enter the fray.

Originally from Bellville in Cape Town and the Cape Cobras, Hendricks has blossomed at the Lions in Johannesburg over the last eight months or so.

He played an integral part in the Jozi Stars winning the Mzansi Super League, while the Lions also won the four-day and T20 franchise competitions.

It is on the back of his four-day form, where he claimed 32 wickets, that saw Hendricks recalled to the national set-up for the T20 series against Pakistan, where he took another eight wickets.

But more than anything, it is his death-bowling skills and left-arm angle that can bring something different to the Proteas attack in their next World Cup clash against the West Indies in Southampton on Monday (11.30am).

“I am hoping to be the good luck the team needs. It’s been a good year for me personally, and for the teams I have been with this year, so let’s hope I can make it five (trophies) out of five,” Hendricks said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Variety is good in any side. The best teams in the world have a different set of skill in each department.

“I come here with my own set of skills, and my own ambition in this competition,” said Beuran Hendricks. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“I am not going to say I can fill his shoes, because it’s Dale. I come here with my own set of skills, and my own ambition in this competition.

“It’s just about making sure I can fight the good fight, and contribute with the set of skills that I have.”

Hendricks has just two ODIs to his name, but may even take to the field at the Rose Bowl on Monday, considering that Lungi Ngidi won’t be ready to play yet because of a hamstring injury.

“I am excited to be here. We are three matches down, so it’s probably sitting deep with the guys. I only just arrived this morning, so I am feeling the hurt as well, but the tournament is not over,” said Hendricks.

“It is a dream come true, even under the circumstances. It’s the biggest stage for me. I’m looking to win.”

