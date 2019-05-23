To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Aiden Markram is undoubtedly one of the big young talents in South African cricket, although his ODI numbers haven’t backed up his class. Markram has been magnanimous about his selection ahead of someone like Reeza Hendricks in the 15-man Proteas World Cup squad, often saying that he “doesn’t deserve” to be in it due to an average of 29.58 in 18 matches, with just two half-centuries.

But the Titans star was imperious in domestic cricket last season, hitting century after century, while he has been consistent in a short stint at Hampshire in England.

His highest limited-overs total was 130, while he produced two scores of 88 and another 50 as well.

Exactly where he will fit into a Proteas starting XI is difficult to gauge at the moment. He could edge out Hashim Amla on current form, but the latter’s superb record and experience in England may see him get the nod to be Quinton de Kock’s partner against the hosts on 30 May.

Markram can operate at numbers three and four as well.

“I don’t really think there are any concerns to speak about. It’s just more about how you are going to try to balance your batting line-up,” he said at the team camp before leaving for the UK.

“We’ve got such a great… pretty much from Faf, down in the batting order, are doing really well at the moment.

A massive thanks to everyone involved at @hantscricket for the past few weeks! Loved every second on and off the field! Great bunch of guys and hope to be back again in the future🌹👑 as for now, can't wait to start our WC journey with @OfficialCSA, exciting few months ahead🙏🏼🇿🇦 — Aiden Markram (@AidzMarkram) May 6, 2019

“Rassie has taken (to international cricket) like a duck to water, Faf is obviously doing really, and Dave and JP have really taken on this new brand we’ve been trying to play.

“At the top of the order, there’ll be… the selection chats will be about that, I’m pretty sure. But whoever they go with, it’s fine. The team has bought into that – we are not going to let selection be a factor or irritate us and get us frustrated.

“We’ve really invested time in each other, and just want to go out there and win the World Cup.”

