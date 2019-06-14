To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Right, the day of reckoning is almost upon the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup. They simply have to beat Afghanistan at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens on Saturday (2.30pm SA time start) to stay in the tournament.

Monday’s wash-out against the West Indies was just what South Africa didn’t need, as it made a difficult task almost impossible now – they have to win all five remaining games against Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

The Proteas’ major problem has been their batting. They have gone past 300 only once, and captain Faf du Plessis has made the wrong call at the toss virtually every time.

Their scores so far are 207, 309/8 and 227/9, while they were already teetering at 29/2 before the rain saved them against the Windies.

Ottis Gibson simply has to try something different to stop the rot with the bat against the weakest team in the tournament, Afghanistan, on Saturday.

Have a look at the video above, and let us know on Facebook and Twitter whether you agree or disagree…

* Follow all the #CricketWorldCup action here.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook