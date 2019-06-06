To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Proteas’ Cricket World Cup nightmare continued on Wednesday when they went down by six wickets to India in Southampton. The South Africans never got going with the bat as Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock were dismissed cheaply by Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

That was after skipper Faf du Plessis had won the toss and elected to bat first under cloudy skies at the Rose Bowl.

He suggested that his hand had been forced by the fact that the Proteas had picked both specialist spinners, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi, following the injuries to Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi.

But they could only muster 227/9 in their 50 overs, which was largely due to the efforts down the order by Chris Morris (42 not out), Andile Phehlukwayo (34) and Kagiso Rabada (31).

It was never going to be enough, and Rohit Sharma hit a measured hundred to take India to victory.

But does that mean it’s all over for the South Africans?

IOL Sport editor Ashfak Mohamed gave his views on the Expresso Show on SABC 3 on Thursday morning.

