Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has promised that his beleaguered team won’t “just be going back and falling over” for the rest of the World Cup. The South Africans’ woeful start to the 2019 edition continued on Sunday, when they lost by 21 runs to Bangladesh at The Oval in London.

The defeat followed the one from Thursday, where they lost to hosts England by 104 runs.

Now things are set to get even tougher, as they travel to Southampton to take on hot favourites India, who will play in their first match at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

The Proteas’ batting and bowling has come up short in both matches, but Du Plessis is adamant that his team can hit back.

“Every single player in our dressing room is not playing to their full potential, and that’s why we’re not putting the performances in. As soon as that starts happening, then those things will change,” Du Plessis said.

“I’ll go back and try and see how we can lift the spirits in the team.

The Proteas have lost by 21 runs in their second fixture of the #CWC19. #ProteaFire🔥SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/QKh4URGGCc — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 2, 2019

“We’re playing a strong team in India, and as a team, we know we’re not good enough at the moment and we have to turn it around.

“International cricket is not like ‘here you go, there’s a win for you’.

“The World Cup is set up with strong teams. We won’t be going back and just falling over, I can promise you that.”

