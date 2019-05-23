To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Despite missing the IPL through a side strain and not bowling a lot of overs recently, Lungi Ngidi is confident that he will be ready for the Proteas’ World Cup opener against England on 30 May. And the 23-year-old is backing his fast-bowling teammates to have a big say in the tournament in the UK.

While acknowledging the importance of scoring enough runs, Ngidi told the media recently: “A lot of focus has been made around our bowling, and the guys have performed well – that’s evident.

“But it is always still a team effort, and as a unit, I think we play our best cricket when the guys have bowled well.

“But we still need runs on the board… That doesn’t change anything. But the bowlers have been doing well, and it is a massive focus. But the guys aren’t feeling too much pressure.”

South Africa, though, have a heartbreaking history at the World Cup, having lost in a couple of epic semi-finals, the most recent of which came in the 2015 edition against New Zealand.

But Ngidi doesn’t let the past get him down.

“I’ve love to win it – that’s the main thing! But personally, I don’t like to set goals, and then you’re disappointed if you don’t achieve it,” Ngidi said.

“The conditions will determine how you bowl on the day. And I feel we have the armoury to adapt to any conditions.”

Lungi Ngidi has recovered from a side strain in time for the World Cup. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lungi Ngidi ODI record

Matches: 18 Wickets: 34 Average: 21.64 Run Rate: 5.33

