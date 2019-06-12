To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CARDIFF – The Proteas have arrived in the Welsh capital city of Cardiff eager to change their Cricket World Cup fortunes. They face Afghanistan in a day-night affair on Saturday at Sophia Gardens (2.30pm SA time start).

The Proteas are just one point above the last-placed Afghans on the World Cup table after playing four games already.

The Welsh are, of course, passionate about their sport, particularly rugby.

The Springboks played the opening game at the Millennium Stadium in 1999, when the Welsh famously beat the Springboks for the first time ever.

The Proteas will be hoping they have more luck than the Boks on Saturday in a bid to get their ailing campaign under way.

The Millennium Stadium, also known as the Principality Stadium, where the Springboks lost to Wales last November in Cardiff. Photo: Zaahier Adams

Afghanistan have problems of their own, with opener Mohammad Shahzad causing all sorts of issues.

Shahzad was sent home to be replaced due to injury, but has now sensationally claimed that he is fit.

The dashing opener has threatened to quit international cricket due to this fiasco.

