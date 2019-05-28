To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

IOL Sport cricket writer Zaahier Adams arrived in London on Tuesday morning, and was straight into the action at the Cricket World Cup. Zaahier attended the Proteas practice at The Oval – the venue of Thursday’s tournament opener against England.

Then, the worst news was confirmed by South Africa’s coach Ottis Gibson at the press conference that followed: Dale Steyn is not ready for the England match.

Steyn is still recovering from a shoulder injury that saw him leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month.

So, what should the Proteas do, now that Steyn won’t be able to play?

How did they practice on Tuesday?

Watch the video to get Zaahier’s view on Tuesday’s developments.

