The Proteas are now up against it at the Cricket World Cup after losing by six wickets to India at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday. The South Africans battled to get going after captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat, and never recovered from a poor start.

It was somewhat of a surprise that they managed to bat out their full 50 overs, but a score of 227/9 was never going to be enough.

All-rounder Chris Morris top-scored with 42 not out.

Indian superstar Rohit Sharma was all class in his superb unbeaten knock of 122 off 144 balls (13x4, 2x6), and he was well supported by KL Rahul and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

IOL Sport cricket writer Zaahier Adams was at the ground, and gives us his views on the game in the video above.

