SOUTHAMPTON – West Indies captain Jason Holder has won the toss and inserted the Proteas at the Hampshire Bowl. South Africa have made two changes to their line-up after the defeat to India with Aiden Markram and Beuran Hendricks coming into the starting XI for JP Duminy and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Markram knows the conditions at the Hampshire Bowl very well after enjoying a hugely successful county championship stint here earlier this season.

The West Indies have also made two enforced changes with injuries ruling out Evan Lewis and star all-rounder Andre Russell. Darren Bravo and Kemar Roach are the replacements.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said: “We were also looking to bowl first with the nature of the weather but we assume the whole day we'll be playing in overcast conditions”, while Holder said: “Fielding because of the overhead conditions. We're expecting rain. The Australia loss hurt but no point dwelling on it.”





West Indies have won the toss and will bowl first at the Hampshire Bowl! pic.twitter.com/jxETSso448 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 10, 2019

The team for the Hampshire Bowl are:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

A West Indies fan poses for a photograph at the Rose Bowl on Monday. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

