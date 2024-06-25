WATCH: Afghanistan player delivers Oscar-winning performance with ‘fake injury’ at T20 World Cup

In a bizarre moment seldom witnessed on a cricket field, Afghanistan player Gulbadin Naib seemed to fake an injury in an attempt to help his team during the T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against Bangladesh in Kingstown on Tuesday. With Afghanistan two runs ahead of Bangladesh on the DLS method with rain closing in after 11.4 overs in their chase, Naib responded to the gestures of his coaching staff, including South African-born head coach Jonathan Trott, on the sidelines to slow the game down. He suddenly, and incredibly, seemed to pick up a debilitating hamstring strain while standing dead still at first slip.

As he writhed in apparent agony like he had just been shot by an invisible sniper, the rain started to fall and the covers were brought on. Naib was then helped from the field by a teammate as he limped off - as some wondered if his antics were genuine. If the match had ended at that point, Afghanistan would have won and progressed to the semi-finals of the competition at the expense of Australia.

Bro Afghanistan 😂![CDATA[]]>😂 pic.twitter.com/Aou0nqNSVv — Senna (@sennaj7) June 25, 2024 Short delay As it turned out, the disruption was short-lived as the action resumed seven minutes later.